Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has been arrested.

Police pounced on the Senator on Tuesday morning as he exited Royal Media Services (RMS) studios.

Senator Ledama was forced out of his car and after some commotion he was asked to enter another vehicle together with law enforcement officers.

In a brief comment to members of the press, Mr Ledama stated: "A coward dies a thousand deaths but a soldier dies only once. I'm ready, let's do this."

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina arrested outside Citizen TV studios

Ledama accused of incitement

According to a brief by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, the Senator was arrested over alleged hate speech remarks.

"The Senator of Narok County, Hon. Ledama Olekina has been arrested by NCIC in partnership with the DCI, over hate speech and incitement to violence which has threatened the cohesion fabric in Narok County and its environs," the NCIC explained.

The Senator is on record advocating for the Maa community to take back their community lands that have been sold to non-Maa communities.

"On matters of food security, what will our people eat if you take our land? They must remain as agricultural land, use legitimate process if you want to subdivide them," he stated in a recent interview.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina arrested outside Citizen TV studios

The arrest comes just hours after Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ng'eno was arrested for holding an allegedly illegal BBI meeting.