Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has hinted that he is willing to defect to Deputy President William Ruto's Tanga Tanga team if ODM does not allow him to proceed as Chairman of the powerful Senate's Public Accounts and Investments Committee (PAIC).

Ledama on Monday morning sided with Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen , a Ruto camp insider, in the battle for control of Jubilee parliamentary leadership positions.

The Senator labelled Ruto allies as "some of us" in a statement to Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on the expected changes in Jubilee where Kenyatta allies are expected to replace Ruto's men and women in the Senate.

"Good luck to you my friends! Times are really interesting for some of us @kipmurkomen @susankihika but we will continue fighting for the future of this nation! 2020 iko na maneno!" Ledama said.

On Sunday evening, Ledama admitted that he enjoyed some camaraderie with Murkomen and other Ruto-allied Senators but denied being a member of the Tanga Tanga team.

"They are young, intelligent, energetic like me and we politicians can be hypocritical. We attack each other in the open but in private we drink whisky together and share ideas...But sometimes we give credit where its not due,there was a stupid post that said I have received Sh10 million by Farouk Kibet. I have never sat down with the guy like that, I have only seen the guy," the Senator stated.

Ledama warned that punishing the young senators was likely to stall business in Parliament since they are the majority contributors.

He added that he expected new political formations ahead of 2022 but did not want to commit which side he would support only saying he would side with the "poor people against the oligarchies".