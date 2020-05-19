Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has been issued with a fresh summon to appear in court on June 2.

The vocal Senator is being charged with ethnic contempt and incitement to violence remarks he made during the filming of Citizen TV's JKL show on February 19.

According to the prosecution, Senator Olekina stated: "Maasai issues will be articulated by Maasais not Manje who is … who…who can be able to get an audience in Mount Kenya."

The statement is said to have been "intended to incite feelings of discrimination against non-Maasai communities living in Narok County based on their ethnicity".

Ledama's arrest

Ledama was arrested on February 25 just outside the Citizen TV studios at the time being accused of hate speech.

"The Senator of Narok County, Hon. Ledama Olekina has been arrested by NCIC in partnership with the DCI, over hate speech and incitement to violence which has threatened the cohesion fabric in Narok County and its environs," a statement by NCIC explained.

Ledama has been open about his views concerning injustices against the Maa people.