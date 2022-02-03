Police arrest one of Rwanda's most wanted fugitives

Ndung’u, who also holds American citizenship, was arrested after he arrived in Kenya from the US and was presented before a court in Nairobi on February 2.

The prosecution, led by Catherine Mwaniki, made an application to detain him at the Inland Container Depot Police Station for 21 days, pending a formal extradition request from the neighbouring East African nation.

Ndung’u, through his lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, opposed the detention, saying he should be released on bail.

In September 2012 Ndung'u had been tried and sentenced in absentia. He was found guilty of counts of fraud, including defrauding property buyers, and was expected to serve a five-year prison term.

Prosecutor Mwaniki opposed his release saying he was a flight risk given he had left Kenya while an international arrest warrant was still in place. He was listed on Interpol’s Red Notice in 2012.

Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement authorities worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.