RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Police arrest one of Rwanda's most wanted fugitives

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

He is wanted in Rwanda for fraud

Nathan Loyd Ndung’u, wanted in Rwanda over fraud remains in Kenyan custody
Nathan Loyd Ndung’u, wanted in Rwanda over fraud remains in Kenyan custody

Nathan Loyd Ndung’u, who is wanted in Rwanda over fraud charges, has been arrested and is set to be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday February 4.

Recommended articles

Ndung’u, who also holds American citizenship, was arrested after he arrived in Kenya from the US and was presented before a court in Nairobi on February 2.

The prosecution, led by Catherine Mwaniki, made an application to detain him at the Inland Container Depot Police Station for 21 days, pending a formal extradition request from the neighbouring East African nation.

Ndung’u, through his lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, opposed the detention, saying he should be released on bail.

In September 2012 Ndung'u had been tried and sentenced in absentia. He was found guilty of counts of fraud, including defrauding property buyers, and was expected to serve a five-year prison term.

Prosecutor Mwaniki opposed his release saying he was a flight risk given he had left Kenya while an international arrest warrant was still in place. He was listed on Interpol’s Red Notice in 2012.

Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement authorities worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The prosecution argued that being a dual citizen, Ndung’u might head back to the US. The prosecution pointed out that Rwanda does not have an extradition treaty with America.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police arrest one of Rwanda's most wanted fugitives

Police arrest one of Rwanda's most wanted fugitives

House help killed after Sh6,000 went missing from employer's house

House help killed after Sh6,000 went missing from employer's house

Speculation rife over DP Ruto's whereabouts, after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

Speculation rife over DP Ruto's whereabouts, after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

EALA MP arrested after remark on arming Kenyan citizens

EALA MP arrested after remark on arming Kenyan citizens

KMTC rolls out English proficiency training for nurses

KMTC rolls out English proficiency training for nurses

Karua, Jirongo sign pact with One Kenya Alliance

Karua, Jirongo sign pact with One Kenya Alliance

Interesting story of Nairobi's Kosovo, plot with 66 churches

Interesting story of Nairobi's Kosovo, plot with 66 churches

Migori speaker arrested after breaking into Finance office

Migori speaker arrested after breaking into Finance office

State House insider speaks on working late with Uhuru, until 5AM [Video]

State House insider speaks on working late with Uhuru, until 5AM [Video]

Trending

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Sitaki kuolewa tena

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

A family in Embakasi’s Tassia estate is in mourning after their 3-year-old son Derick Okeyo, was abducted by his biological father and killed in cold blood.

Top KCSE student arrested in DRC on suspicion of terrorism

Authorities in DR Congo have arrested Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Chotara who scored an A- (minus) in the 2014 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).