Nation Media, Citizen accused of partisanship in upcoming General Election

Coming from political circles, Citizen TV and publications under the Nation Media Group have been accused of partisanship.

The Sunday Nation, which is popular for its weekly opinion columns, has been accused of "editorial bias" by Nairobi-based lawyer and political commentator Ahmednasir Abdullahi, alias Grand Mullah.

Mr Abdullahi mentioned the media company's Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu, faulting him with the alleged encouragement of bias against one of the top contenders for president - Dr William Ruto.

"The Sunday Nation no longer pretends to be objective in the 2022 race. Its editorial against DP Ruto is worn as badge of honor in the newsroom. See the empirical evidence. In Today's [January 9] paper every piece about Ruto is negative!" the lawyer chided.

Ahmednasir is a vocal supported of the Jubilee party and President Uhuru Kenyatta's regime.

In a later post, Grand Mullah made similar accusations against Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV.

"Considering the political bias and prejudice of certain 'mainstream' media especially @citizentvkenya, @ntvkenya and the Sunday Nation... @rtnsomaalitv should seriously consider having English/Swahili news... What do you think?" before he went on to tag other accounts on the tweet.

Reiterating Mr Abdullahi's assertion, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen supported the accusation against NMG.

"Mutuma Mathiu’s single most assignment is to fight Ruto through the Nation," Murkomen stated.

US-based academic Professor Makau Mutua, however, disagreed with both Ahmednasir and Murkomen, terming their statements as 'cheap propaganda'.

"GM, you are trying to hard. The Grand Mullah himself shouldn’t tweet unless he’s issuing a fatwa. Leave this cheap propaganda to those who are paid 600 bob to malign others. You are too valuable a national resource to be reduced to such a pitiable status," he posted.

The NMG Editorial Director also offered a response to Mr Abdullahi pointing out that the headline carried by the day's paper had reported a challenge being experienced by both the DP Ruto wing and that of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

