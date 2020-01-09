A Nation Media Group (NMG) reporter attached to Daily Nation was on Thursday assaulted by a female aide to Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

The incident took place at Migori Stadium during a public function officiated by the Governor himself.

The journalist, Ian Byron, was allegedly hit with a soda bottle on the head without any confirmed injuries.

Nation reporter Ian Byron assaulted by Migori Governor Okoth Obado aide Lisa Wema

The reporter further narrated that the Governor's aide, one Lisa Wema, along with some of the Obado's supporters ganged up against him as soon as the event started.

Bad press against Governor Obado

According to the reporter, his attackers accused his employer of giving the Governor negative publicity.

Migori deputy communication officer Otieno Sije, who commented on the attack insisted that the Governor had nothing to do with the attack.

Sije termed it as an unfortunate incident that will be investigated by authorities.