National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Friday officially declared the Kabuchai parliamentary seat vacant.

The announcement was placed in the December 18, 2020 Gazette Notice.

The seat fell vacant after MP James Lusweti Mukwe passed on.

The late Kabuchai MP James Mukwe Lusweti

“In pursuance of the provisions of the Elections Act, I command you that due notice being given, you do cause an election to be held according to law of a member to serve in the National Assembly for the said constituency,” the notice by Speaker Muturi stated.

The official gazzetement of the vacancy will now allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to schedule a by-election for the area.

Other upcoming by-elections include: Matungu constituency, Huruma, London, Hell's Gate, Kiamokama and Kitise/Kithuki wards.