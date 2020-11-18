The current national identity cards will be phased off in 2021, ICT CS Joe Mucheru has confirmed.

CS Mucheru stated that the ID cards will now be replaced by Huduma Namba cards.

The CS cited that the IDs will cease to be operational on December 12, 2021 even as roll out of Huduma Namba cards begins on December 1, 2020.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta after they received their Huduma Namba cads

Data Commissioner

In a statement made during the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebration, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i explained that the roll out of the cards had been delayed by the absence of a data commissioner.

Following the statement, Immaculate Kassait was nominated for the position and vetted by members of parliament.

She was sworn into the office on Monday by Court of Appeal Registrar Moses Serem.