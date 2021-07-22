The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) headed by Paul Tergat has issued a legal advisory on the expected conduct by corporates during the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Kenyan firms,Celebs, Influencers banned from doing this during Olympic Games
Among the activities banned include posting congratulatory messages to the teams.
Under the Olympic Charter of 2020 and IOC Commercial Opportunities Guidelines 2020, all Olympic properties which include but are not limited to the Olympic rings, the Olympic Anthem, the Olympic flag, the Olympic motto, Olympic flame and torches, the Olympic designations, words “Olympics”, “Tokyo 2020”, “Team Kenya” and all other Team “X” to refer to the competing teams, and the names, images and likeness of Team Kenya sports men and women, are under the custody of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya on behalf of the International Olympics Committee.
The organisation says that as such, any use or exploitation of these properties must be cleared and licensed by National Olympic Committee of Kenya.
"No corporate entity, unless otherwise authorized and recognized as a partner of Team Kenya, has the right to use or publish them for purposes of direct or inferred marketing campaigns.
"This categorically includes congratulatory messages on social media and all other public platforms including but not limited to TV advertising and print advertising attempting to infer an association with the Games or the team," the statement read.
Congratulatory messages are not generic and only a preserve of authorized Partners.
Influencers and celebrities are also cautioned against associating their sponsored posts with the Olympic Games.
"Ambush marketing is frowned upon and will result in legal action. On social media, #TeamKenya #Tokyo2020 #Olympics and derivatives created from the Olympics properties, are only the preserve of the official National Olympic Committee of Kenya sponsors," NOCK added.
The only exception to the use of #TeamKenya shall be for purposes of editorial news reporting by media houses duly licensed by the Communications Authority of Kenya.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke