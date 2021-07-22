Kenyan firms,Celebs, Influencers banned from doing this during Olympic Games

Under the Olympic Charter of 2020 and IOC Commercial Opportunities Guidelines 2020, all Olympic properties which include but are not limited to the Olympic rings, the Olympic Anthem, the Olympic flag, the Olympic motto, Olympic flame and torches, the Olympic designations, words “Olympics”, “Tokyo 2020”, “Team Kenya” and all other Team “X” to refer to the competing teams, and the names, images and likeness of Team Kenya sports men and women, are under the custody of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya on behalf of the International Olympics Committee.

The organisation says that as such, any use or exploitation of these properties must be cleared and licensed by National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

"No corporate entity, unless otherwise authorized and recognized as a partner of Team Kenya, has the right to use or publish them for purposes of direct or inferred marketing campaigns.

"This categorically includes congratulatory messages on social media and all other public platforms including but not limited to TV advertising and print advertising attempting to infer an association with the Games or the team," the statement read.

Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory messages are not generic and only a preserve of authorized Partners.

Influencers and celebrities are also cautioned against associating their sponsored posts with the Olympic Games.

"Ambush marketing is frowned upon and will result in legal action. On social media, #TeamKenya #Tokyo2020 #Olympics and derivatives created from the Olympics properties, are only the preserve of the official National Olympic Committee of Kenya sponsors," NOCK added.