The National Police Service Commission has now denied claims that it employed former Inspector General Joseph Boinnet.

The commission outlined that the former IG was a state officer therefore his salary was processed by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

NPSC issued the reply after Judiciary sought to enforce a Sh200,000 fine imposed on the former IG for disobeying court orders.

National Police Service Commission denies employing Joseph Boinnet as Inspector General

"We acknowledge receipt of the above-referenced letter. We would, however, like to draw your attention that the Inspector General, being a State Officer, his salaries are not processed by the National Police Service Commission and as such we are unable to comply with your directive pursuant to the court order," NPSC CEO Vincent Onyango responded in a letter to the Judiciary.

Matiang'i fined over Miguna troubles

Boinnet along with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and former Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa were each fined Sh200,000 after they failed to follow court orders regarding lawyer Miguna Miguna.

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita imposed the fines after finding the three responsible for not facilitating Miguna's appearance in court after he was deported.

Judiciary had sought to surcharge the three through NPSC and the National Treasury in order to recover the fines.

With little cooperation from both government bodies, it remains unclear on how the fines will be enforced as they have remained unpaid since April 2018.