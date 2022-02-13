RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

NPS is not recruiting - Kenyans warned of hiring scam

Amos Robi

The police denied its undertaking any recruitment

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai inspects a guard of honour
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai inspects a guard of honour

The National Police Service (NPS) has cautioned members of the public against being duped by fraudsters who claim they can give admission into the police service.

This after a fake circular was shared on social media claiming the National Police Service Commission was actively recruiting new members. The service has since dismissed the circular saying it is fake and should be ignored.

NPS has clarified that all active recruitments are announced at police stations in the country and those interested can follow up from there.

Recently, police arrested a Kiambu woman accused of swindling Sh1.2 million off four Kenyans under the guise of getting them admitted into the police service.

The four victims were identified as Nancy Nyawira, Moses Gitau, John Kebaso, and Mercy Wambui.

Nyawira had paid Sh300,000 during the incident while Gitau and Wambui contributed Sh350,000 each. Kebaso also parted with Sh400,000.

The money was wired to one Benson Ng’ang’a who posed as a prison officer based at the prison headquarters and who has since gone into hiding. The woman has since been arrested and is being held to assist in further investigations.

In May 2021 a senior prisons officer surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after being involved a fake job racket worth over Sh200 million.

Grace Nyamohanga
Grace Nyamohanga Grace Nyamohanga Pulse Live Kenya

The officer, Grace Nyamohanga, was based at the Lang’ata Maximum Security Womens’ Prison and is said to have conned over 60 desperate jobless Kenyans with promises of getting them jobs in government institutions such as the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), National Lands Commission (NLC), Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and the NPS.

According to the DCI, the victims paid between Sh300,000 and Sh400,000 for the promised jobs.

Also arrested were Nyamohanga's accomplices - prison warders Jackson Mureithi Manyara and Zachary Kimathi, Sylvester David Masiaga who is Nyamohanga’s nephew, and Peter Ngere Githu.

Amos Robi

