Nationwide Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaign launched

The vaccines are in plenty, will you take them?

Health CAS Rashid Aman during a past Covid-19 press briefing. The Ministry of Heakth has launched a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaign.
The Ministry of Health has stated that it will intensify vaccination efforts against COVID-19 pandemic after launching a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaign.

The objective of the campaign is to create and also increase awareness among all walks of religion on the need to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Speaking during the launch, Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman noted that the country has so far received a total of 20,892,970 Covid-19 vaccines while 7.6 million doses have been administered.

“If we want to see our places of worship opened up fully to our people, our businesses returned to normal and most of all our people stay healthy, we must ensure that everyone is safe.” said Dr Aman.

Adding that: “By getting as many people vaccinated as possible, is the major step we shall be taking towards that direction.”

Kenyans urged to get vaccinated

On Tuesday, December 7 Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, said 4.3 million COVID-19 doses of Johnson & Johnson were donated by Germany while 400,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses were donated by Argentina via the COVAX facility.

Kagwe urged those who are yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so, saying the additional vaccine doses will boost the ongoing accelerated vaccination campaign across the country.

The arrival of the single jabs comes as the ministry announced that the country had run out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the Health Ministry data, Kenya has so far vaccinated 7.68 million people as of Monday, out of a target population of 27.25 million.

Out of these, the ministry said, 4.68 million were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3 million.

The ministry targets to have at least ten million Kenyans vaccinated by end of December.

