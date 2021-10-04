The Government of Kenya through Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe has extended the ongoing Dusk to dawn curfew for another 30 days.
Nationwide curfew extended for another 30 days
The Health CS said that the extension of the 10:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew is aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.
CS Kagwe made the announcement on Monday, during the launch of the Covid-19 information Portal in conjunction with the Media Council of Kenya.
