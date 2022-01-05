Ndindi Nyoro ejected from Parliament as debate turns chaotic [Video]

The MP has accused Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi of distributing money to influence voting over amendments to the Political Parties Bill 2021.

He further claimed to have seen wads of cash exchange hands after which he was asked to substantiate the statement.

Gedi explained that she was distributing sweets to her colleagues to combat their low sugar levels.

Satisfied with the explanation, MP Nyoro was ordered to withdraw his remarks or leave the chambers.

According to the Standing Orders “A member shall be responsible for the accuracy of any facts which the Member alleges to be true and may be required to substantiate any such facts instantly.”

“If a Member has sufficient reason to convince the Speaker that the Member is unable to substantiate the allegations instantly, the Speaker shall require that such Member substantiates the allegations not later than the next sitting day, failure to which the Member shall be deemed to be disorderly within the meaning of Standing Order 107 (Disorderly conduct) unless the Member withdraws the allegations and gives a suitable apology if the Speaker so requires.”