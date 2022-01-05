RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ndindi Nyoro ejected from Parliament as debate turns chaotic [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has been ejected from the precincts of Parliament and banned for two days.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Nyoro was on Wednesday evening ordered out of the house by the speaker after he failed to substantiate claims of bribery in the chamber and further refused to withdraw his remarks.

The MP has accused Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi of distributing money to influence voting over amendments to the Political Parties Bill 2021.

He further claimed to have seen wads of cash exchange hands after which he was asked to substantiate the statement.

Gedi explained that she was distributing sweets to her colleagues to combat their low sugar levels.

Satisfied with the explanation, MP Nyoro was ordered to withdraw his remarks or leave the chambers.

According to the Standing Orders “A member shall be responsible for the accuracy of any facts which the Member alleges to be true and may be required to substantiate any such facts instantly.

If a Member has sufficient reason to convince the Speaker that the Member is unable to substantiate the allegations instantly, the Speaker shall require that such Member substantiates the allegations not later than the next sitting day, failure to which the Member shall be deemed to be disorderly within the meaning of Standing Order 107 (Disorderly conduct) unless the Member withdraws the allegations and gives a suitable apology if the Speaker so requires.”

The speaker also ejected Gedi for distributing food within the chambers and suspended her for one day.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

