Retired Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki will be buried on Tuesday next week in a ceremony that will be exempted from the government's order requiring only immediate family members to attend burials during this corona virus pandemic.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the Catholic church indicated that the burial would be limited to a hundred people who will not only include his family but also members of the clergy, politicians, and other faithfuls who were ministered by the late archbishop.

A requiem mass will be held at the Holy Family Basilica from 10am followed by the private burial thereafter. The funeral will be televised on national television.

“It will be a private funeral ceremony. Nor more than 100 persons will be allowed at the funeral.”

“Those participating will include representatives of the Mwana a'Nzeki family from Mwala area in Machakos County, Kenya Catholic Conference of Bishops, Diocese of Machakos, Diocese of Nakuru and the Archdiocese of Nairobi,” the press statement said.

The limitation of burials and funeral ceremonies to 15 people was introduced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe with the intention of implementing social distancing during the Covid19 crisis which has so far seen 81 confirmed cases in the country.

On Wednesday, Kagwe said there was hope in the fight against the virus after the country confirmed three recoveries out of the 81 who have so far been infected.