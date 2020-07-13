Daughter of Former South African President Nelson Mandela, Zindzi Mandela, has passed away.

The 59-year old died at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

She was also South Africa’s Ambassador to Denmark.

Zindzi is remembered for her role as a young South African who read her father's speech denouncing conditional release terms offered to Mandela during apartheid.

Together with her activist mother and anti-apertheid freedom fighter Winnie Mandela, the young Zindzi was denied of a normal upbringing after her mother was banished to the Orange Free State Province for eight years, depriving her of her education.