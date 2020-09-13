Details have emerged of how officers from the elite Presidential Escort Unit helped Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi to escape arrest when heavily armed police officers raided his home on Friday night and launched a manhunt that lasted for 48 hours.

Nation reports that three officers working with the Presidential Escort Unit moved in swiftly during the 10-hour siege and rescued Sudi, taking him into hiding.

The three who have since been identified as Simon Siengo, Issack Dida and CI Ekiru arrived in a Prado as a team led by Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ipara and the County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) closed in on the embattled MP.

Quoting the police, the publication reported that “three officers from the unit came to rescue Mr Sudi from his house with a Toyota Prado and one fled with the MP while the other two stayed behind”.

Oscar Sudi

It remains unclear if the three were acting on their own volition or on the orders of a high-ranking government official supported by Sudi.

Reports indicate that Simon Siengo and Issack Dida remained in Sudi’s house where they were eventually arrested while CI Ekiru fled the compound together with the MP.

Two of them (Simon Siengo and Issack Dida) have since been arrested with guns belonging to the three confiscated.

Taken into hiding

A total of 7 people were arrested during the raid, including the two officers attached to the Presidential Escort Unit who are believed to have helped the Tanga Tanga lawmaker escape.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi presents himself to Langas Police Station in Eldoret

Police were forced to shoot into the air to disperse locals who blocked roads leading to the MP’s home and threatened to shoot the police with poisoned arrows.

The operation left two people nursing injuries, among them, the MP’s guard identified as Mr Samuel Kibiwot who was reportedly shot on both his right and left shoulders.

Sudi surrendered to the police on Sunday morning after more than 24 hours in hiding during which his whereabouts remained unknown.