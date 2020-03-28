More details have emerged on the first Kenya to succumb to the deadly Covid-19 disease that continues to wreak havoc across the globe.

The first death in the country was announced by Health CS mutahi Kagwe on Thursday.

The man has since been identified as engineer Maurice Khisa Namiinda who passsed on shortly after returning from a work trip in South Africa.

As was first reported by The Standard, the diseased was the founder and director of Gibb Consulting Engineers Ltd and had a history of diabetes that required medical attention from time to time.

Maurice Khisa Namiinda

He reportedly flew into the country on Wednesday last week and passed preliminary checks at the various airports he flew through on his way to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The symptoms of Coronavirus surfaced shortly afterwards. He was rushed to Aga han Hospital o Saturday night.

According to the publication, doctors familiar with the case stated that his condition deteriorated and he was taken to the ICU until his passing on on Thursday.

The deceased has been eulogized as a generous man who supported family, friends and even strangers from his successful business.

His company, Gibb International, consulted for major government authorities such as Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and several other government parastatals.

It remains unclear how the family would handle his death and his final send-off in the wake of new directives by the government on directions to bury individuals who have died from the virus.

According to the latest briefing, two other patients are in ICU in what doctors describe as stable condition.