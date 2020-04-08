The Ministry of Health on Wednesday introduced new rules for all operating and working in salons and barber shops.

CAS Mercy Mwangangi announced that all salon and barber shop workers must have a face mask on while attending to clients.

"In addition to the measures we have already put in place we are adding on a new measure today. Starting today, all salon and barber shop operators must wear face masks while attending to their clients. Further to this, we shall be giving instructions on how to restrict the number of clients to avoid crowding.

"We must also ensure our salons and barber shops have hand sanitizers and their clients actually maintain social distancing and basic hygiene in their operations," the CAS stated.

Coronavirus testing at private labs

The CAS also issued a new directive for private laboratories offering the Coronavirus test to members of the public.

"We need to remember that this is a public health issue we are dealing with and therefore in this regard, all private testing facilities as a matter of law are required to share their results with the Ministry of Health for the purposes of monitoring this situation and to ensure the process of notification is done according to WHO standards," she stated.