New Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has promised Kenyans that he would continue listening to customer and will work towards solving their needs.

Ndegwa made the promise in an interview with a local daily where he committed to assisting the telecommunications company diversity to new revenue areas and overcome the challenges of the corona virus global pandemic.

"We shall listen to our customers. No business survives without providing services that their customers can afford," he said.

Among the areas he sees opportunities for growth includes home internet, e-learning, healthcare, and agriculture.

"Safaricom is more than a telecommunications company. Voice is saturated but that is what is happening everywhere in the world. The best companies renew themselves," Ndegwa said

The 51-year old will formally take office today and succeed Michael Joseph who was recalled to act as CEO following the death of Bob Collymore.

In 2018, Ndegwa became the first African to head Diageo’s business operations in continental Europe and Russia where he had been serving until his appointment to Safaricom.

Before taking the Diageo position, he served as Chief Executive of Guinness Nigeria Breweries Plc and Guiness Ghana Plc - all part of the Diageo multinational operations.

He has also served in various positions at EABL. starting out as a head of strategy, becoming Sales Director, and ultimately working at the Group's Finance Director.