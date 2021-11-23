New twist as Kenyan Embassy denies Miguna ‘emergency travel documents’

In a series of tweets, Miguna alleged that Ambassador Tom Amolo hurriedly left the office after his arrival at the embassy.

“Arrived at the Kenyan Embassy, Berlin at 1:50 PM. Amb. Tom Amolo hurriedly left at 2 PM. Ushered to the Boardroom by Emma Mabinda, Karuma and Esther Mungai and told that if they comply with Justice Ong'udi's Order and issue me with a Travel Document, they would lose their jobs

“Here is the image of me leaving the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin at 2:02 PM after the Embassy officials refused to comply with Justice Ong'udi's order directing them to issue me with a travel document. The struggle continues,” tweeted Miguna Miguna.

Despite the disappointment from Embassy officials, Miguna has vowed to put on a spirited fight in his quest to come back home.

“I asked her to show me the "Certificate for Losing Citizenship," but she stated that she did not have the same. Mr. Karuma then said that "the court Order you are speaking about is rumours and maybe has been appealed." Impunity all over the place

“I explained to Alexander Karuma that an appeal would not stay the order: that whoever did not want to comply must obtain a stay order from the Court of Appeal. He then turned around and claimed that I had gone to the Embassy "too fast." He was rude and hostile throughout,” he said.

The embattled lawyer also promised to sue officials at the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin, for contempt of Court.

“On 28 March 2018, Justice Odunga held them in contempt. On 1`4 December 2018, Justice Mwita found them unfit to hold public office. I sued them for malicious prosecution, torture, forced exile among other violations. Yes, they will be sued again and again. No one is above the law,” said Miguna Miguna.

On Monday, Justice Hedwig Ong'undi said that Miguna should be allowed into the country using his National Identification Card (ID), after obtaining the emergency travel documents within 72 hours.