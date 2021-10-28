RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Denis Mwangi

Robert Alai shares his KCSE certificate after a heated exchange with Kirinyaga Women Rep Wangui Ngirici over academic qualifications.

Kirinyaga Women Rep Purity Ngirici was on Thursday morning October 28 dragged into a public spat online with blogger Robert Alai.

Alai was giving his thoughts on the current national debate about whether Kenyan politicians need academic qualifications.

Good morning! Purity Wangui Ngirici scored what at Kariti Secondary School?

Hebu guys share. She now claims to have what degree? Let’s clean the mess now,” he tweeted.

It got personal when the Kirinyaga women rep replied, and claimed that Alai was suspended from his former secondary school.

My friend Fisherman, don’t bend your “big” head to ignorance and malice. All my academic records are straight and available with the relevant institutions. Instead, tell us what made you get suspended in Onjiko Secondary,” Ngirici shot back at the blogger.

Alai responded by sharing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education and challenged the politician to also share hers.

The conversation about politicians and academic qualifications stemmed from court proceedings involving Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who was accused of faking his KSCE and Diploma Certificates.

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) testified in court on Tuesday, October 26 that the high school he claimed to have sat for his KCSE examination in 2006 did not exist. The KNEC records officer said that the council did not have any record of Sudi’s certificate.

The Kenya Institute of Management also said that that the diploma certificate produced by the MP was forged.

In his defence, Sudi said that he would line up over 50 witnesses who would help him win the case, adding that KNEC was being used to attack him.

Denis Mwangi

