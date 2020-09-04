Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe on Friday afternoon presented himself at the EACC Headquarters in Nairobi's Integrity House.

A relaxed Murathe arrived at around 2pm and joked about the high number of journalists covering his arrival.

"Wear your masks please....lakini ni kama video, ni kama drama," he joked with the battery of journalists.

The Jubilee boss was summoned by the EACC to give testimony on what he knows regarding the scandal at Kemsa popularly known as Covid Millionaires.

Earlier in the week, Murathe denied having done any business with Kemsa but went on to claim that he had information that certain business partners of Deputy President William Ruto were involved.

The former Gatanga MP said Ruto's associates were the bank account holders of Kilig Limited with was awarded a Sh4.5 billion tender for supplies of Covid19 safety equipment.

The registered directors of Kilig Ltd are William Willbroad Gachoka, brother of outspoken television personality Tony Gachoka, and a Chinese national, Zhu Jinping.

"William Gachoka and his partner (Zhu Jinping) had transferred the shareholding of that company to known partners of Deputy President William Ruto and when they could not come through with the financing for the importation of the equipment it reverted back to the original partners through the lawyer," Murathe told Citizen TV.

Here is the video, courtesy of NTV: