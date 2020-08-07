President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday made several changes in parastatals in yet another attempt to reorganize his government as he nears the end of his term.

President Kenyatta's latest appointments appeared to reward allies as well as associated of his newfound partners in the famous handshake process.

Among the top beneficiaries is Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat who has been appointed Chairman of the board of the influential Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

John Ngumi, formerly of the Kenya Pipeline Corporation and a close friend of Kanu Chairman Senator Gideon Moi, has also been appointed chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

ICDC is now one of the most powerful state corporations after President Kenyatta created Kenya Transport and Logistics Network (KTLN).

KTLN brings together Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) and Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC) under the coordination of the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

City lawyer Njoroge Nani Mungai, who represented the Kiambu MCAs at the Senate in their successful impeachment of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, has also been appointed to head the Kenya Postal Corporation.

The appointments made by Kenyatta's Cabinet Secretaries also appeared to reward pro-handshake team with Jubilee blogger Pauline Njoroge getting an appointment to the board of Tourism Regulatory Authority.

Former Assistant Minister Kilemi Mwiria, a card-carrying member of the Kieleweke group, has been appointed to Chair the board of the of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority.