The county government of Bomet is said to have conducted a night burial for the county's first confirmed Coronavirus case and death.

According to photos shared by Kenyans online, the victim was buried by public health officials in hazmat suits.

The body of the county's first 55-year-old Erick Kosgei was interred at Kagawet village, Chepalungu constituency in a ceremony that only lasted a few minutes on Wednesday night at 7pm.

Night burial by State officials for Kenyan patient who succumbed to Covid-19 in Kagawet, Bomet County

Night burial by State officials for 55-year-old Erick Kosgei who succumbed to Covid-19 in Kagawet, Bomet County

16 relatives of the late Kosgei are being held in quarantine at Kaplong Girls High School in Sotik Sub-county.

First Coronavirus case in Bomet

The victim, a diabetic, was tested for the infection on May 5 after he had died only for the results to come out on May 12 confirming that he had contracted the infection.

He had been living with diabetes and had been in Nairobi before travelling to Bomet for business.

He had also been feeling unwell at was attended by 10 doctors and nurses at the Longisa Hospiatal, all of whom have been quarantined.

