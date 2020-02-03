Nine suspects in the Solai dam case have been acquitted of manslaughter charges.

The suspects were acquitted on Monday after the prosecution failed to appear in court on several occasions.

Two managers of Patel Estates, owners of Solai dam that collapsed and killed 47 people in 2018, were charged with manslaughter.

In December 2019, suspects asked the court to throw the case out after a State counsel in the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) failed to appear in court.

Solai dam suspects in court

Contempt of court

Perry Kanasagara and eight others are charged with 48 counts of manslaughter and failing to prepare environmental impact assessment report for the dam.

The others co-accused are Vinoj Kumar, Johnson Njuguna, Luka Kipyegen, Winnie Muthoni, Jacinta Were, Tomkin Odhiambo, Willice Omondi and Lynette Cheruiyot.

Lawyers for the accused claimed the prosecution was not interested in the case and hence the frequent adjournments.

Lawyer Fredrick Masinde, who is representing the first two accused accused the State counsel of contempt of court for failing to appear in court despite the date set.