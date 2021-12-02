RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Nipatieni bwana - Shouts CAS Mercy Mwangangi while in Migori with Raila

Dennis Milimo

Baba alisema nawezapata bwana huku - CAS Mwangangi

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi and Former PM Raila Odinga in Migori
Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi and Former PM Raila Odinga in Migori

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi has raised eyebrows while in Migori, after asking residents to hook her up with a husband from the region.

On Thursday, Mwangangi who was part of Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s entourage, alleged that Odinga had promised that she will be able to find a husband in Migori.

“Nikija hapa na Baba, ameniahidi kuwa naeza pata bwana huku kwenu. Nipatieni bwana. Asante,” said CAS Mwangangi before the burst into jubilation.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi and Former PM Raila Odinga in Migori
Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi and Former PM Raila Odinga in Migori

The CAS was in Migori for the official launch of the KMTC Awendo Campus in Migori County, a ceremony attended by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing the crowd the campus grounds, CAS Mwangangi lauded the launch of the new institution labelling it a game-changer that will positively affect the lives of youth in the area interested in training under various health disciplines.

“Corona is still a threat and it is important that we continue wearing our masks and social distancing. The vaccine is also important. We need to avail ourselves at medical centres to get the jabs,” she said.

The CAS also reminded Kenyans, not to dismiss Covid-19 by skipping vaccinations as this was the only proven way to keep the pandemic at bay.

