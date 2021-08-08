Njeri and Mukundi to be buried in different locations, on different days

In a report carried by The Standard, the families of the married couple have made arrangements to have the two buried in the family homes.

While Njeri will be buried on Tuesday August 10, 2021, Mukundi will be buried on Thursday August 12, 2021.

Njeri will be buried in Kianjege village, Kanyekini Ward in Kirinyaga County while Mukundi will be buried in Kanyoni, Gatundu North in Kiambu County.

Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga and Philomena Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

Murder-Suicide

Police are still investigating the incident where 42-year-old Mukundi killed his wife before committing suicide at their mansion in Kiambu County.

A Police report indicates that Mukundi shot his 30-year-old wife Philomena Njeri in the head before taking his own life using the same weapon. The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

The lifeless bodies of the two were found inside their bedroom which had been locked from inside. The police report points out that the incident was reported to Kiambu Police Station by Gachunga’s friend after he (Gachangua) failed to pick his calls, something he said was suspicious.

“Together with the officers from Kiambu police station proceeded to his house where the bedroom was found lock from inside. The door was broken where the bodies of the said Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga a kikuyu male adult aged 42 years and his wife namely Phelomena Njeri adult aged around 30 years were found lifeless,” reads part of the police statement.

A mini glock gun was recovered from the incident. Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga was a licensed firearm holder. The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kenyatta Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Investments at centre of marital dispute

Domestic workers at the couple’s home told that on that Njeri had just returned to her matrimonial home when she was killed.

“He and madam (Njeri) had a marriage that was marred by protracted fights and regular break-ups. Yesterday (Tuesday, August 3), was the first time, in five months, that madam was stepping into the house. The couple had differed in March this year, and madam moved out,” an employee said.

A colleague suspected that an unresolved marital row, that had lasted for months, might have led to the apparent murder-suicide.

Friends and those close to the couple say that at the time of her death, the deceased wife was expecting a child who Jonathan suspected was the result of an extra-marital affair.