ODM Leader Raila Odinga's son , Raila Junior, on Sunday issued a rude response to a netizen who had questioned is education credentials.

Junior, who apart from being Raila's son is also a businessman with interests in media, did not take kindly at an insinuation made by one Joseph Omondi.

Omondi had called to question Junior's credentials and compared him to Deputy President William Ruto's daughter, June Ruto, who is Kenya's chargé d'affaires in Poland.

"DP Ruto daughter, June Ruto has a Masters degree in International Studies from "University of Queensland, Australia" & a bachelor degree in Diplomacy from "United States International University" in Nairobi. She's in Charge D' Affaire in Warsaw, Poland. What does Raila Jr have??" Omondi posed.

The young Odinga did not only post his educational resume, but went as far as making an ad hominen attack that he had also spent spent with Omondi's mother.

"BA Hon’s Accounting and Finance University Of Wales 2002. MSc Finance Leeds University 2004. Na mama yako jana usiku (&your mother last night). BOOM !!" Junior posted.

The 40-year old has in the past complained that despite being a businessman by his own right, there are many who still perceive him as his father's son who rides on his father's name.

He said contrary to popular belief, having the Odinga name has not made his business easier as it has placed higher expectations from his clients.

"I am a businessman who manages his own business. I run a media production house and we mainly deal with the production of TV commercials. Going by my surname the expectations placed on me are much higher compared to expectations placed on other people doing the same job," he said in a past interview.