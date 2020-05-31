Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Saturday night left many Kenya netizens with questions after he tweeted a cryptic message without elaborating the context.

At around 1am, Murkomen tweeted that there would be no peace without justice without elaborating further.

"No Justice No peace. Know Justice Know Peace!" the Senator said.

Many of those who commented asked the Senator to explain the context of his charged message while others advised him that those who seek justice must approach it with clean hands.

"Whoever seeking Justice should come with Clean Hands," one user said.

"Unless Justice n peace has another name as Kipchumba Murkomen. You forget so fast, the government you purport to have served rigged elections,killed innocent people and maimed millions of people.Sit down and repent," another user stated.

It was not lost on keen political observers that the tweet came at a time when Deputy President William Ruto's political camp, where Murkomen belongs, has been complaining over alleged injustice in the manner President Uhuru Kenyatta has made changes in the Jubilee Party.