Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina on Thursday elicited speculation after he made a tweet paying tribute to the legendary Nandi supreme chief Koitalel arap Samoei.

"No matter what we do with the formula this guy is always winning ....Koitelel Arap Samoei the true Wizard lives forever," the Senator tweeted.

The tweet confused both friend and foe, a section of netizens interpreted it as a tribute to Deputy President William Ruto who has been supportive of a win-win formula and is also a descendant of the Nandi chief.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator reacted to the tweet by sharing a confused emoji.

It did not help matters that the Narok Senator has in the recent past had altercations with his party ODM and its leader Raila Odinga. The differences were later resolved after intervention of Maasai elders.

Speaking to Pulselive.co.ke, Ledama clarified that his comments had nothing to do with Ruto or a change in political loyalty.

"I'm referring to the revenue formula. All simulations tend to favor Nandi County," he clarified.

The Senator said his comment came out of the observation that any proposed formula on the Counties Revenue Allocation formula has Nandi County gaining more revenue.

The late Samoei was born in Aldai in Nandi county although his reign extended to other counties including Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet.

Ledama is a member of the 12-member committee that was formed to build consensus and come up with an agreeable formula that will pass with bi-partisan support.