President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with his cabinet and outlined the government's development priorities for the 2020/21 Financial Year which kicked off on July 1, 2020.

In the Tuesday meeting, President Kenyatta stated that there will be no new projects and his administration will be concentrating on finishing the projects that are currently being undertaken.

He emphasized that his government must strictly execute the projects within set timelines and budgets.

President Kenyatta further stated that the completion rate of Projects and Programmes will be adopted as a Key Performance Indicator for all Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Major priorities

He also acknowledged the current difficult economic environment occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and reminded Government Departments to settle pending bills.

This he termed as a key priority and to ensure that pending bills are the first charge on each Ministry’s Budget.

In support of local industries, the President said the Government must implement the Buy Kenya Build Kenya agenda and directed all Ministries, State Departments and State Agencies to give preferential procurement to Kenyan Made Goods and Services.