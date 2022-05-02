Nominated MP David Ole Sankok's son commits suicide

According to the police, 15 year old Memusi Sankok shot himself using his father's pistol on Monday afternoon.

The young Sankok committed the act after taking the pistol from a safe in his father's bathroom in their home in Ewaso Nyiro, Narok county.

Sankok allegedly shot himself under the chin the force of the bullet penetrating past the school leaving lying in a pool of blood dead.

The remains of Memusi Sankok a form four student at Kericho high school have been transferred to the Narok county referral hospital as investigations into the incident begin.

The pistol used by the legislator’s son has also been taken by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers for ballistic assessment.

According to the DCI in Narok, Memusi had an argument about reporting back school even after being given all the necessary resources.

Memosi was authorized by the father to leave home for school by end of Monday May 2, instructions he failed to adhere to.