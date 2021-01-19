Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka has moved to court following an incident with Kenya Airways (KQ).

Ms Kwamboka is seeking compensation from the airline for having changed her flight details during a trip on December 28, 2020.

The Senator claims that KQ forced her to travel economy class after she had booked a ticket on business class.

"Regrettably, on the 28th December,2020 the Petitioner was shocked to learn that her seat had been improperly and to her inconvenience ‘sold’ to obviously another favoured client of the Respondent without first offering her an apology and a similar alternative.

"Consequently, the Senator’s children were forced to travel without the company of their mother who was left stranded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for hours before she could find an alternative means of getting to Mombasa," she stated in court papers.

The Senator claimed to have been forced to make other arrangement for travel on the day.

According to her petition, Ms Kwamboka is seeking to have KQ compelled to compensate her for violating her right to fair administrative action.

She is also seeking to be reimbursed the excess or the difference in airfare chargeable to persons that were travelling on December 28, 2020 in economy class compared to those travelling in the business class of the plane in addition to punitive charges to the airline.