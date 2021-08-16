RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei dies in grisly road accident

Dennis Milimo

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei has passed on following a grisly Road Accident at Gioto area in Nakuru County.

Prengei’s sudden demise was confirmed by Gioto police boss Beatrice Kiraguri.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was among the first people to mourn Prengei, stating the Country had lost a great leader.

“Rest well my colleague and friend Hon. Victor Prengei, Nominated Senator. We shall forever cherish your tireless efforts in fighting for and protecting rights of the minority communities in our Nation. We have lost a great leader. My condolences to your family, friends and the entire Ogiek community. #MamaMiradireads the message from Senator Millicent Omanga.

The United Democratic Alliance also mourned the senator with a message that reads; “Sadly we have lost Nominated Senator Victor Prengei through a road accident this evening. May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace”.

