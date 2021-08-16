Nominated Senator Victor Prengei dies in grisly road accident

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was among the first people to mourn Prengei, stating the Country had lost a great leader.

“Rest well my colleague and friend Hon. Victor Prengei, Nominated Senator. We shall forever cherish your tireless efforts in fighting for and protecting rights of the minority communities in our Nation. We have lost a great leader. My condolences to your family, friends and the entire Ogiek community. #MamaMiradi” reads the message from Senator Millicent Omanga.