I used to sell mitumba bedsheets - Millicent Omanga

Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday, June 8, Omanga commonly referred to as Mama Miradi by her supporters typed, "selling mitumba bedsheets while doing my undergraduate at The UoN was a strong stepping stone in my life."

Mitumbi wars

Omanga, currently vying for the Women Representative seat in Nairobi County is among numerous politicians currently engaged in the mitumba war between Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga and United Democratic Alliance candidate William Ruto.

Both leaders have recently made remarks that appear to undermine the second-hand clothing industry in Kenya. During a previous rally DP Ruto was heard saying he plans to stop the importation of mitumba once elected into office in an attempt to boost the local textile industry.

Odinga on the other hand during the launch of his manifesto on Monday, June 6 said one of his priorities, if elected into office was to expand the capacity of the country to manufacture clothing and cut down on the importation of mitumba, which he described as "clothes that were worn by dead people."

On Tuesday, June 7, the two were also involved in an online altercation over the importation of second-hand clothes.

"Trickle down is dangerous. They branded business people's merchandise counterfeit & destroyed them. Now clothing enterprises are dealers in dead-people's wares to be banned. BOTTOM UP, using TVET will assist these enterprises grow from sewing, cottage to textile & leather industry," read Ruto's tweet.