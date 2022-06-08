RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

I used to sell mitumba bedsheets - Millicent Omanga

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The conversation around mitumba has divided the country

Nominated Senator wages into the mitumba debate, saying she used to sell mitumba bedsheets
Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has revealed that while studying at the University of Nairobi, she used to sell mitumba bedsheets, a business she reiterates, shaped her to be the person she is today.

Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday, June 8, Omanga commonly referred to as Mama Miradi by her supporters typed, "selling mitumba bedsheets while doing my undergraduate at The UoN was a strong stepping stone in my life."

Omanga, currently vying for the Women Representative seat in Nairobi County is among numerous politicians currently engaged in the mitumba war between Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga and United Democratic Alliance candidate William Ruto.

Both leaders have recently made remarks that appear to undermine the second-hand clothing industry in Kenya. During a previous rally DP Ruto was heard saying he plans to stop the importation of mitumba once elected into office in an attempt to boost the local textile industry.

Odinga on the other hand during the launch of his manifesto on Monday, June 6 said one of his priorities, if elected into office was to expand the capacity of the country to manufacture clothing and cut down on the importation of mitumba, which he described as "clothes that were worn by dead people."

On Tuesday, June 7, the two were also involved in an online altercation over the importation of second-hand clothes.

"Trickle down is dangerous. They branded business people's merchandise counterfeit & destroyed them. Now clothing enterprises are dealers in dead-people's wares to be banned. BOTTOM UP, using TVET will assist these enterprises grow from sewing, cottage to textile & leather industry," read Ruto's tweet.

On his part, Odinga responded by releasing a video of DP Ruto previously speaking on the same matter with the caption, "Ambieni wale majamaa, the internet never forgets."

Cyprian Kimutai

