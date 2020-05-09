The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) will restart operations that had been halted over the Coronavirus pandemic, a notice issued by Deputy Director Surgical Services Kennedy Ondede states.

Dr Ondede alerted heads of departments to prepare and submit work schedules in anticipation of the return to full operations.

According to the notice, elective surgeries and various clinic appointments that were ceased will return starting on Monday May 11,2020.

Health PS Susan Mochache with KNH CEO Dr Evanson Kamuri. KNH Deputy Director Surgical Services Kennedy Ondede announces return to full operations starting May 11

"Due to increased inquiries and demand for services by our clients we have been directed to resume our normal services effective Monday May 11, 2020

"Individual clinics are kindly asked to liaise with health information for scheduling of appointments," the notice read in part.

The deputy director assured that precautionary measures will be taken to prevent spread of the Covid-19 disease even as operations resume.

The national referral hospital is hosting a number of Coronavirus patients including foreigners who tested positive while in the country.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe earlier in the week highlighted the case of a Tanzania national who managed to cross the border at Loitoktok and travel further into the country while positive for the disease.

The Tanzanian patient is currently being attended to at the facility.

