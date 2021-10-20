November 16: Miguna Miguna to return to Kenya accompanied by former CJ

In a statement published on Mashujaa Day, the former CJ announce that he will personally fetch the lawyer who has so far been twice barred from entering the country.

This despite court orders which instructed the Department of Immigration to allow the controversial lawyer to return from his forced deportation.

CJ Emeritus Mutunga explained that he has chosen to facilitate Miguna's return as a way of enforcing the court orders which have been ignored by the government.

"After careful reflection and following broad consultations with lawyers, human rights and justice defenders, progressive politicians, and Mr Miguna himself, I have decided to travel to Toronto, Canada, to accompany Mr Miguna on his flight back to his motherland on 16 November 2021.

"I have taken this extraordinary step for two fundamental reasons. The first is because of the continued, flagrant and reprehensible defiance of the Government of Kenya, its agencies and senior officials, against the numerous valid court orders in favour of Mr Miguna, The second reason why I have decided to undertake this journey is to support and defend the independence of our judiciary, its authority, and the people’s confidence in it," the former CJ stated.

Retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

The retired CJ went on to issue demands to the government ahead of his historic venture, as follows:-