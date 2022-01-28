National Police Service issues statement regarding terror alert in Nairobi

The alert was also sent to other embassies in Nairobi and was widely covered by the media.

On Friday January 28, 2022 NPS Spokesperson Bruno Shioso assured members of the public that security apparatus are on high alert and ready to prevent any impending attacks.

“The National Police Service has progressively fortified its security systems in information sharing; we value credible, verifiable and authentic information.

“The Service has re-engineered her police units in line with modern-day policing dynamics, challenges and emerging threats. Security operations that ensure that imminent attacks are forestalled proactively remain our priority,” Shiso said in a statement.

He reiterated that security in the country had been scaled-up through different policing operations and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities through the toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, 0800 722 203.

National Security Council meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta convened a meeting with regional police commanders, regional commissioner, intelligence officials and county commanders at State House, Nairobi.

According to reports in the media, President Kenyatta called the Friday morning meeting to discuss election preparedness and other security issues.

The Head of State will then chair a meeting of the National Security Council on the same.

The Council consists of the President, the Deputy President, the Cabinet Secretary for Defence, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, the Attorney-General, the Chief of Kenya Defence Forces, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service; and Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

Security alert

The Government of France of Thursday January 27, issued a warning to its citizens regarding a looming terror attack in Nairobi.

“There’s a real risk of targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls), in particular in Nairobi,” the French Embassy said in a statement.

Other information concerning the danger or the source of the intelligence was not immediately conveyed.

“People in Kenya are advised to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequenting these public places in the coming days, including this weekend,” the statement added.

Netherlands Ambassador to Kenya Maarten Brouwer said he learnt of the warning from his contacts in the French Embassy in Nairobi.