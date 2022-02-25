RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

NTSA announces crackdown on all motorists countrywide

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

NTSA will be enforcing all regulations, from major offences to small traffic violations.

NTSA officers in a car
NTSA officers in a car

The National Transport and Safety Authority is set to begin a countywide crackdown on motorists who violate traffic rules in an effort to address a rise in accidents across the country.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna announced that the crackdown will commence on February 28, 2022, and will be dubbed the Rapid Result Initiative.

The Rapid Result Initiative (RRI) on road traffic enforcement operation is set to target all forms of non-compliance to the Traffic Act and relevant regulations,” read his statement in part.

Government Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna
Government Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna

The crackdown will target public service vehicles, private motorists, commercial drivers, boda boda operators, tuktuks as well as pedestrians.

Police officers will be enforcing all regulations, from major offences to small traffic violations.

The NTSA field officers will be on the lookout for un-prescribed number plates, installation of throb lights, installation of flashing lights, vehicles with foreign number plates, illegal PSVs which use models such as Toyota Voxy, Sienta or Probox.

The crackdown will also eliminate violations that are specific to different regions such as unlicensed tuk-tuks, in Nairobi, Mombasa and their environs as well as sugar cane ferrying vehicles in the Western region.

Traffic officers inspecting a matatu
Traffic officers inspecting a matatu Police & NTSA take over matatu safety to prevent spread of Covid-19 Pulse Live Kenya

PSV Crackdown

Among the traffic violations of interest include:

1. Operating without a valid Road Service Licence (RSL)

2. Operating expired/without a PSV badge

3. Operating without a uniform

4. Operating without a driver’s licence

5. Operating without a reflective jacket

6. Operating without a helmet

7. Operating uninsured motor vehicle

8. Excess pillion passengers

9. Worn out tyres

10. Contravening insurance

11. Defective motor vehicle

12. Exceeding the speed limit

13. Operating without an inspection sticker

14. Operating without a speed governor

15. Unroadworthy motor vehicle

16. Obstruction, reckless driving and lane indiscipline.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

