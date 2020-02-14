The National Transportation and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed there are about 420 matatu Saccos operating illegally in Nairobi County.

NTSA statistics indicated there are only 272 registered matatu Saccos in the city, out of the 692 that are operating.

The authority's Licensing Manager Jackson Mutua tabled the new data to help the county government probe missing parking revenues.

Orders were given by the county assembly's transport committee to the transport department not to issue licences to more matatu Saccos.

420 Matatu Saccos exposed by NTSA

Collusion with county government

Questions were asked by the committee on why the county government was missing out on seasonal parking revenue paid by the 420 Saccos.

“If the matatus have not been registered, then how do they pay for seasonal parking," Joyce Muthoni, who chairs the committee asked.

Utalii MCA Wilson Ochola accused officers from the county transport department of colluding with the unregistered Saccos to line their pockets.

Majority of the matatus under the unregistered Saccos have not complied with required operational standards, according to the committee.

South C MCA Ousman Khalif said some Saccos have been allowed to operate within the Central Business District, without meeting the required standards.