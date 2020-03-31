The number of Coronavirus infections in Kenya has risen to 59 after 9 more people tested positive for the novel virus.

The update was delivered on Tuesday by Ministry of Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwagangi at Afya House.

Ms Mwangangi outlined that the nine new confirmed cases were discovered after testing 234 individuals who were suspected of having the disease.

Additional Isolation Centre

The CAS announced that the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital had been officially designated as an isolation centre.

"Earlier this month, we launched Mbagathi Hospital as our main isolation centre for patients who test positive for the Coronavirus disease. The hospital has a capacity of 120 beds and it continues to play a key role in terms of testing and isolating those who are found to be infected with the virus.

"We have also put in place Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital that has a capacity of 300 beds. We are in the process of boosting and increasing capacity," the CAS stated.

She added that the government is exploring the use of boarding schools as isolation centres in case the situation worsens.