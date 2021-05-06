The Ministry of Health has released the latest statistics on the number of Kenyans who have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far.
Number of vaccinated Kenyans nears 1 million mark
Majority of those vaccinated aged 58 years and above
CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that a total of 906,746 persons have been vaccinated.
Of these, 278,642 are aged 58 years and above; health workers 159,982; teachers 141,571; security officers 76,578 while 249,973 belong to the others category.
Members of the public are being vaccinated with the Oxford AstaZeneca vaccine.
Delayed 2nd Phase
CS Kagwe announced that the second round of vaccinations would be delayed after a global shortage brought about by the high demand in India.
He explained that the country was considering purchasing other available vaccines such as the Pfeizer-BioNTech vaccine.
