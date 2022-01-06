MP Mohamed Ali speaks after photoshopped images went viral

According to legislator the ‘dirty work’ is being done by people who want to tarnish his name over his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

He also accused their opponents of lack of content and ideas to sell to voters, hence embarking on soiling his name.

“Lakini watu wa Kuzimia inakaa mmeishiwa na content kazi sasa ni kuvaa chupi za Bambino. My vote is for William Ruto come what may,” reads part of the statement.

Nyali Member of Parliament (MP) Mohamed Ali Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he is willing to help the perpetrators by sharing the images on his social media pages so that they can be more viral.

“Since hamna hata followers wacha niwasaidie kusambaza😂. Plz make another one and tag me, im that guy! Mbuzi kafia kwa muuza supu,” Mohamed Ali said.

In the recent past, Ali has been vocal and always ready to tackle anybody who attacks or talks ill of DP Ruto.

Just the other day, he hit out at Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho telling him that Deputy President William Ruto is not his political equal.

Speaking a UDA event, the former 'Jicho Pevu' journalist attacked Governor Joho going to the extent of reminding him that he was implicated in a drug-dealing scandal in parliament.

"Juzi mnaifanya unafiki katika shere inayotambulika katika kalenda ya Uislamu, eti mnatuambia mambo ya Ruto. There is nothing else you can tell us apart from Ruto," the charged lawmaker told the crowd.

He went on to demand that Governor Joho concentrates on development projects claiming that he (Hon Ali) did more with his Sh130 million CDF than Joho did with Mombasa's Sh13 billion annual budget.