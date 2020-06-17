A motion to impeach Transport Cabinet Secretary was tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 16.

Nyali legislator Mohammed Ali revealed that he had collected 90 signatures from fellow Members of Parliament.

"Today I can confirm that I have tabled my petition to impeach CS James Macharia with 90 supporting signatures which is more than the threshold," the Member of Parliament said.

Transport CS James Macharia

The MP cited stalled projects worth Ksh100 billion and the Ksh5 billion scandal that hit Afya House during his tenure as Health CS.

Alleged scandals

Ali said that the CS has also violated Article 73 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

"My petition against him is for: a gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct, overseeing stalled projects worth 100 billion..." the Nyali MP stated.

Nyali legislator Mohammed Ali

"...overseeing loss of 1.5 billion Housing Project scandal, overseeing of 5.2 billion Afya House Scandal," he continued.

On June 14, 2020, CS Macharia said he will not be cowed by the impeachment threats spearheaded by Ali adding that he is determined to continue in implementing various road projects he has initiated.