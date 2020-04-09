Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga on Thursday hit out at social media users who criticized his decision to brand sanitizers that had been donated by Kibos Sugar Company for free distribution to Nyeri residents.

Kahiga accused the social media users of being petty by focusing on his photo rather than the fact that his people would be getting free sanitizers.

He added that he remained the only Governor in Nyeri and said he did not see anything wrong with his image appearing on the sanitizers which were repackaged by the Nyeri County Government.

"I have seen these things on social media but I urge them to stop being petty. What is important is that my people will be getting free sanitizers and my image does not change the fact that this was a collaborative effort between my government and Kibos Sugar Company. There is only one Governor in Nyeri," Kahiga stated.

The Nyerui County boss on Wednesday drew the wrath of social media users after he revealed that he had spent county resources in branding sanitizers donated by a private company.

"Together with Nyeri Town MP, we oversaw the repackaging of part of the 13,000 liters of hand sanitizers donated by Kibos Sugar Company into smaller units. I wish to sincerely appreciate the Nyeri youth who have volunteered their time and energy," he said in the post that has since gone viral.