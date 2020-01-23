Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga announced that he had left Deputy President William Ruto’s political camp and will instead support President Uhuru Kenyatta directly.

Kahiga, who regularly accompanied Ruto in his tours in Mt Kenya region, apologized to his constituents saying he had been misled by the DP.

He said his attendance was informed by Ruto’s statements that his visits were made on orders of Presidnet Kenyatta.

Mutahi Kahiga taking his oath of office

Mt Kenya Governors

Kahiga’s support for Ruto’s campaign was seen as the biggest reason why he was not invited to State House Mombasa when the President met Mt Kenya Governors a week ago.

Kenyatta met Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria, Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Anne Waiguru(Kirinyaga),Kiraitu Murungi(Meru), and Ndiritu Mureithi( Laikipia).

“DP Ruto has been in Nyeri for many times and I have been attending his functions as the county governor and I go there because he says he has been sent by the President. I have however come to realise that things are totally different from what I initially thought, kwa ground vitu ni tofauti. I only supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta who is our leader.”

“We are strongly supporting the BBI process whether our President wants to increase seats or he wants to remain, let him tell us how we can improve it because we are very ready to pass it,” Kahiga said.