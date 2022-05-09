Nzioka Waita reveals why Kalonzo is being sidelined

Taking to his twitter handle on Monday, May 9, the former Chief of Staff lamented that Musyoka's demands to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to zone Machakos as a Wiper only county did not go down well with a few leaders.

"KALONZO’s strange ideas of democracy do not bode well for the future of the Kamba Nation as a whole & specifically the People of MACHAKOS. His demands to @RailaOdinga on zoning MACHAKOS as a WIPER ONLY COUNTY is setting the stage for the ultimate political isolation of our people," read a section of his tweet.

Waita further revealed that late Ukambani political Kingpin Mulu Mutisya before his death anointed the former Vice President as the man who will lead and unite the Kamba Nation but Musyoka has since gone and done the opposite.

"MULU (God rest his soul) expected that SKM would unite all our peoples & bring prosperity. Instead he is overseeing the systematic destruction of Kamba Unity," read his tweet in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Unimpressed by the latest tactics utilised by Musyoka, Waita concluded his rant by warning stakeholders and supporters of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance in Ukambani that they risk facing another ten years in the opposition.