Former United States President Barack Obama’s elder brother Malik, has declared support for Deputy President William Ruto, in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Malik said that the Deputy President had stood with many who have betrayed him before, as he described him as a tough, resilient and kind hearted individual.

“@WilliamsRuto is tough, resilient, brilliant, and most of all kind at heart. He has stood with many who have betrayed him. I stand with the @hustlernation,” said Malik Obama.

Deputy President William Ruto

The elder Obama’s criticism of his famous brother (Barack) has earned him a huge following on Twitter - mainly from supporters of US President Donald Trump whom Malik supports.

30 day Quarantine

Malik Obama was one of the hundreds of Kenyans who complained of the government's mandatory quarantine after landing in Kenya from the US on March 25th then proceeded to self-quarantine at his home.

A week later, the elder Obama was recalled and placed on a mandatory 14-day quarantine after government ruled out self-quarantine after noticing some Kenyans were flouting the guidelines.

"30 DAYS HELL ON EARTH!!!: From March 25, 2020 (on arrival from the USA): 23 Days Mandatory (Forced) Quarantine (KMTC-Nairobi) at own expense $460 (Ksh46,000), 7 Days Self-Quarantine (Home). Completed Today... KENYA...PFF!" he tweeted.