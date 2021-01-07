The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has announced its candidate for the upcoming Matungu by-election.

In the announcement posted on Wednesday, ODM handed the party nomination to the incumbent, former MP David Were.

At the same time, the party announced its chosen candidates for the London Ward and Huruma Ward by-elections.

The National Elections Board (NEB) clarified that the party did not hold primaries after other interested aspirants failed to submit their applications.

"DPL, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya today joined the NEB Chairperson Ms Catherin Mumma and Director of Elections Junet Mohamed at Chungwa House for the ceremony to issue nomination certificates to Honourable David Were (Matungu), Andrew Sure (Huruma Ward) and Stephen Ochieng (London Ward)," ODM announced.

ODM party nominee for Matungu by-election, David Were

The Matungu constituency seat fell vacant after the death of MP Justus Murunga in November 2020.

Murunga had been elected on an Amani National Congress (ANC) party ticket during the 2017 General Election.

The ANC party has selected Peter Oscar Nabulindo as its candidate for the upcoming by-election.